Ancestor Worship 58: Strong Man

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
STRONG MAN
ANCESTOR WORSHIP WITH JOHN SINCLAIR 58
Above Sensi Seed Bank, Amsterdam, September 11, 2013 [JSAW-0058]
[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo
[02] Sonny Rollins: Funky Hotel Blues
[03] Sonny Rollins: Mangoes
[04] Sonny Rollins: It Could Happen To You
[05] Sonny Rollins: Cutie
[06] Abbey Lincoln: Strong Man
[07] Abbey Lincoln: I Must Have That Man
[08] Abbey Lincoln: Happiness Is A Thing Called Joe
[09] Abbey Lincoln: Don’t Explain
[10] Sonny Rollins: Sonnymoon For Two
[11] Sonny Rollins: Toot Toot Tootsie
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Special thanks to Mark Ritsema & Steve The Fly
Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation