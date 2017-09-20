Ancestor Worship 58: Strong Man

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

STRONG MAN

ANCESTOR WORSHIP WITH JOHN SINCLAIR 58

Above Sensi Seed Bank, Amsterdam, September 11, 2013 [JSAW-0058]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] Sonny Rollins: Funky Hotel Blues

[03] Sonny Rollins: Mangoes

[04] Sonny Rollins: It Could Happen To You

[05] Sonny Rollins: Cutie

[06] Abbey Lincoln: Strong Man

[07] Abbey Lincoln: I Must Have That Man

[08] Abbey Lincoln: Happiness Is A Thing Called Joe

[09] Abbey Lincoln: Don’t Explain

[10] Sonny Rollins: Sonnymoon For Two

[11] Sonny Rollins: Toot Toot Tootsie

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Mark Ritsema & Steve The Fly

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation