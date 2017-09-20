Ancestor Worship 59: The Freedom Suite

Episode 59 continues our investigation into the late 1950s recordings of tenor saxophonist Sonny Rollins with selections from a Leonard Feather sesssion titled Sonny Rollins Plays from November 4, 1957 with Jimmy Cleveland, Gil Coggins, Wendell Marshall & Kenny Dennis; the classic Freedom Suite on Riversude ecords from February 1958 with Oscar Pettiford & Max Roach; and Sonny Rollins & The Contemporary Jazz Giants on Contemporary Records from October 20-22, 1958 with Hampton Hawes, Barney Kessel, Leroy Vinegar, Shelly Manne, and Victor Feldman.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE FREEDOM SUITE

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 59

John Sinclair, Above Sensi Seed Bank, Amsterdam, September 11, 2013 [JSAW-0059]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] Sonny Rollins: Like Someone In Love

[03] Sonny Rollins: Theme From Symphony No.6 Pathétique

[04] Sonny Rollins: Someday I’ll Find You

[05] Sonny Rollins: Will You Still Be Mine?

[06] Sonny Rollins: The Freedom Suite

[07] Sonny Rollins: I’ve Found A New Baby

[08] Sonny Rollins: In The Chapel In The Moonlight

[09] Sonny Rollins: I’ve Told Ev’ry Little Star

[10] Sonny Rollins: The Song Is You

