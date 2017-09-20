Ancestor Worship 60: Exploration

Our project for this month is an investigation into the music recorded by BYG Records following a music festival held in Paris in 1969, collected on a 3-disc boox set called JazzActuel produced by Thurston Moore & Byron Coley that I found in the collection of Mark Ritsema in Rotterdam. Tonight’s program features Volume 1, which includes cuts by Steve Lacy, Archie Shepp, Sunny Murray, Sonny Sharrock, Grachan Moncur III, Clifford Thornton, and Jacques Coursil.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

EXPLORATION

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 60

John Sinclair, Hightop Circle, Hamden CT, October 23, 2013 [JSAW-0060]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] Steve Lacy: Note

[03] Archie Shepp: Blasé

[04] Sunny Murray: Red Cross

[05] Sonny Sharrock: Soon

[06] Grachan Moncur III: Exploration

[07] Clifford Thornton: Pan-African Festival

[08] Jacques Coursil: Black Suite (Part 2

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Mark Ritsema, Steve The Fly, and Kathy Sinclair

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation