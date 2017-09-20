Ancestor Worship 61: Get In Line

This episode of Ancstor Worship delves into Volume 2 of JazzActuel, a 3-disc boxed set compiled by Thurston Moore & Byron Coley from music recorded by BYG Records following an historic music festival held in Paris in 1969, featuring selections by the Art Ensemble of Chicago, Sun Ra & His Arkestra, the Burton Greene Ensemble, Andrew Cyrille, Rev. Arthur T. Jones, Paul Bley, Dewey Redman, and the Acting Trio, now found in the collection of Mark Ritsema in Rotterdam.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GET IN LINE

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 61

John Sinclair, East Harlem, New York City, October 25, 2013 [JSAW-0061]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] Art Ensemble Of Chicago: Get In Line

[03] Sun Ra: The Utter-Nots

[04] Burton Greene Ensemble: From “Out Of Bartok”

[05] Andrew Cyrille: Pioneering

[06] Rev. Arthur T. Jones: Brother B

[07] Paul Bley: Ramblin’

[08] Dewey Redman: Tarik

[09] Closing Music: Acting Trio: Cello Discordato

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Mark Ritsema, Steve The Fly, & Dimitri (Mobengo) Mugianis

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation