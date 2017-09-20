Ancestor Worship 62: Premonitions

Episode 62 draws from Disc 3 of JazzActuel, the 3-disc set of recordings from BYG Records from 1969 and the early ’70s compiled by Thurston Moore & Byron Coley and provided here by the collection of Mark Ritsema in Rotterdam, with cuts from Don Cherry, Frank Wright, Arthur Jones, Jimmy Lyons, Anthony Braxton, Gong, and Musica Elettronica Viva.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

PREMONITIONS

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 62

John Sinclair, East Harlem, New York City, October 23, 2013 [JSAW-0062]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] Don Cherry: Teo-Teo-Can

[03] Frank Wright: One For John/China, Part 2

[04] Claude Decloo & Arthur Jones: Africanasia, Part 1

[05] Jimmy Lyons: Premonitions

[06] Anthony Braxton: B-Xo NO147a

[07] Gong: Squeezing Sponges Over Policemen’s Heads > Foghat Digs Holes In Space

[08] Musica Elettronica Viva: The Sound Pool, Part A

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Mark Ritsema & Steve The Fly

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation