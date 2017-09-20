Ancestor Worship 62: Premonitions

Episode 62 draws from Disc 3 of JazzActuel, the 3-disc set of recordings from BYG Records from 1969 and the early ’70s compiled by Thurston Moore & Byron Coley and provided here by the collection of Mark Ritsema in Rotterdam, with cuts from Don Cherry, Frank Wright, Arthur Jones, Jimmy Lyons, Anthony Braxton, Gong, and Musica Elettronica Viva.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
PREMONITIONS
ANCESTOR WORSHIP 62
John Sinclair, East Harlem, New York City, October 23, 2013 [JSAW-0062]
[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo
[02] Don Cherry: Teo-Teo-Can
[03] Frank Wright: One For John/China, Part 2
[04] Claude Decloo & Arthur Jones: Africanasia, Part 1
[05] Jimmy Lyons: Premonitions
[06] Anthony Braxton: B-Xo NO147a
[07] Gong: Squeezing Sponges Over Policemen’s Heads > Foghat Digs Holes In Space
[08] Musica Elettronica Viva: The Sound Pool, Part A
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Special thanks to Mark Ritsema & Steve The Fly
© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation