Ancestor Worship: Billie’s Blues

This week we’re worshipping the great Billie Holiday once again with a live concert issued as the album Billie’s Blues and several selections from an album called Stormy Weather

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BILLIE’S BLUES

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 27

John Sinclair, Frenchy’s Garage, New Orleans, February 23, 2013 [JSAW-0027]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Leonard Feather Intro >

[04] Billie Holiday: Blue Moon

[05] Billie Holiday: All of Me

[06] Billie Holiday: I Cried for You

[07] Billie Holiday: What a Little Moonlight Can Do

[08] Billie Holiday: Trav’lin’ Light

[09] Billie Holiday: I Cover the Waterfront

[10] John Sinclair Comments

[11] Billie Holiday: Billie’s Blues

[12] Billie Holiday: Lover Come Back to Me

[13] Billie Holiday: Summertime

[14] Billie Holiday: Stormy Weather

[15] Billie Holiday: I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm

[16] Billie Holiday: These Foolish Things

[17] Billie Holiday: A Fine Romance

[18] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[19] Billie Holiday: Twenty Four Hours A Day

[20] Closing Music: Billie Holiday: Solitude

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Celia Sinclair, Frenchy, Tina & Two Bears

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation