Ancestor Worship: Bird At St. Nick’s

Episode 22 is examining the music of Charlie Parker and his quintet with Red Rodney on trumpet and Roy Haynes at the drums recorded live at a dance at St. Nicholas Arena in Harlem sometime in 1948 or ’49, plus Bird with Jazz at the Philharmonic in 1946 playing the brilliant solo later set to words and sung by EddIe Jefferson, and a final cut by Bird live in Washington DC in the early ’50s.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BIRD AT ST. NICK’S

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 22

John Sinclair, Zotz Coffeeshop, New Orleans, January 22, 2013 [JSAW-0022]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Charlie Parker: I Didn’t Know What Time It Was

[04] Charlie Parker: Ornithology

[05] Charlie Parker: Embraceable You

[06] Charlie Parker: Visa

[07] Charlie Parker: I Cover The Waterfront

[08] Charlie Parker: Scrapple From The Apple

[09] Charlie Parker: Star Eyes > 52nd Street Theme

[10] John Sinclair Comments

[11] Charlie Parker: Confirmation

[12] Charlie Parker: Out Of Nowhere

[13] Charlie Parker: Hot House

[14] Charlie Parker: What’s New

[15] Charlie Parker: Now’s The Time

[16] Charlie Parker: Smoke Gets In Your Eyes > 52nd Street Theme

[17] John Sinclair Comments

[18] Charlie Parker with JATP: Oh, Lady, Be Good!

[19] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[20] Closing Music: Charlie Parker: Something To Remember You By > The Blue Room

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Celia Sinclair, Frenchy, Tina & Two Bears

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation