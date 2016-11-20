Ancestor Worship: Bird & Diz At Town Hall

Episode 18 features a “live” concert by the Dizzy Gillespie & Charlie Parker sextet with Don Byas, Al Haig, Curley Russell, Max Roach, and special guest drummer Big Sid Catlett at Town Hall in New York City on June 22, 1945, introduced by Symphony Sid, and “live” sessions featuring Bird with the Jazz at the Philharmonic All Stars of Norman Granz recorded in 1946 (or either 1947) and 1949.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BIRD & DIZ AT TOWN HALL

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 18

John Sinclair, Temple Dragon Temple, Amsterdam, December 21, 2012 [JSAW-0018]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie: Intro by Symphony Sid

[04] Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie: Bebop

[05] Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie: A Night In Tunisia

[06] Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie: Groovin’ High

[07] John Sinclair Comments

[08] Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie: Salt Peanuts

[09] Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie: Hot House

[10] Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie: Fifty Second Street Theme

[10] John Sinclair Comments

[11] Charlie Parker: Oh, Lady, Be Good!

[12] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[13] Closing Music Charlie Parker: The Closer

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Sunny, Celia & Beyonce Sinclair, and Alec 622

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2012, 2016 The John Sinclair Foundation