Ancestor Worship: Bloomdido

John Sinclair continues our long and carefully measured look into the recorded output of the great Thelonious Monk with this second episode focusing on Monk’s recordings from 1950-52, starting with an historic date on June 6, 1950 with Monk on piano and Dizzy Gillespie (trumpet), Charlie Parker (alto saxophone), Curly Russell (bass) and Buddy Rich (drums) that yielded three 78 rpm singes for the Mercury label. Following are selections from a quintet date for Blue Note Records on July 23, 1951 with Sahib Shihab (alto saxophone), Milt Jackson (vibes), Monk on piano, Al McKibbon (bass) and Art Blakey, producing music for Blue Note singles #1589, 1590, and 1591; then a sextet date for Blue Note on May 30, 1952 with Kenny Dorham (trumpet), Lou Donaldson (alto saxophone), Lucky Thompson (tenor saxophone), Nelson Boyd (bass) and Max Roach (drums), producing selections for singles #1602 & 1603 and a pair of numbers unreleased at the time. (Discographical information extracted from theThelonious Monk Discography compiled by Michael Cuscuna for the Mosaic Records Monk box set.)

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BLOOMDIDO

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 44

John Sinclair, New Orleans Institute for the Imagination, June 10, 2013 [JSAW-0044]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Thelonious Monk: Bloomdido (Mercury 11058)

[04] Thelonious Monk: My Melancholy Baby (Mercury 11058)

[05] Thelonious Monk: Leap Frog (Mercury 11076)

[06] Thelonious Monk: Relaxin’ With Lee (Mercury 11076)

[07] Thelonious Monk: An Oscar For Treadwell (Mercury 11082)

[08] Thelonious Monk: Mohawk (Mercury 11082)

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (Blue Note 1589)

[10] Thelonious Monk: Four In One (Blue Note 1589)

[11] Thelonious Monk: Criss Cross (Blue Note 1590)

[12] Thelonious Monk: Eronel (Blue Note 1590)

[13] Thelonious Monk: Ask Me Now (Blue Note 1591)

[14] Thelonious Monk: Willow Weep For Me (Blue Note 1591)

[15] John Sinclair Comments

[16] Thelonious Monk: Let’s Cool One (Blue Note 1602)

[17] Thelonious Monk: Skippy (Blue Note 1602)

[18] Thelonious Monk: Hornin’ In (Blue Note 1603)

[19] Thelonious Monk: Carolina Moon (Blue Note 1603)

[20] Thelonious Monk: Sixteen

[22] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[23] Closing Music: Thelonious Monk: I’ll Follow You

