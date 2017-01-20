Ancestor Worship: Blowin’ The Blues Away

Episode 30 comprises the second installment of our month-long investigation into the compositions and performances of pianist Horace Silver and his stellar Quintet, recording for Blue Note Records between 1959 and 1962 when they were one of the leading jazz attractions in America, featuring saxophonist Junior Cook, trumpeter Blue Mitchell, bassist Gene Taylor and drummer Louis Hayes, replaced by fellow Detroiter Roy Brooks when Hayes joined the Cannonball Adderley Quintet in 1959. John Harris Jr. replaces brooks on the final selection, from 1962.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BLOWIN’ THE BLUES AWAY
ANCESTOR WORSHIP 30
John Sinclair, Institute for the Imagination, New Orleans, March 25, 2013 [JSAW-0030]
[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo
[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments
[03] Horace Silver Quintet: Cookin’ At The Continental
[04] Horace Silver Quintet: Juicy Lucy
[05] Horace Silver Quintet: Sister Sadie
[06] John Sinclair Comments
[07] Horace Silver Quintet: Blowin’ The Blues Away
[08] Horace Silver Quintet: Strollin’
[09] Horace Silver Quintet: Nica’s Dream
[10] John Sinclair Comments
[10] Horace Silver Quintet: Filthy McNasty
[11] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro
[12] Closing Music: Horace Silver Quintet: Sayonara Blues
