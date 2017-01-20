Ancestor Worship: Bohemia After Dark

Episode 25, our final look at Cannonball Adderley in the late 1950s, starts with some hip cuts with Milt Jackson and Nat Adderley and concludes with the great Riverside album from 1959,The Cannanball Adderley Quintet Live at the Jazz Worshop in San Francisco, played here in its entirety.

John Sinclair, Frenchy’s Garage, New Orleans, February 20, 2013 [JSAW-0025]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Cannonball Adderley: Sounds for Sid

[04] Cannonball Adderley: Bohemia After Dark

[05] Cannonball Adderley: Just One of Those Things

[06] John Sinclair Comments

[07] Cannonball Adderley: Cannonball Introduction > This Here

[08] Cannonball Adderley: You Got It!

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] Cannonball Adderley: Hi-Fly

[11] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[12] Closing Music: Cannonball Adderley: Spontaneous Combustion

