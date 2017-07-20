Ancestor Worship: Bouncing With Bud

This episode of Ancetor Worship begins a month-long investigation into the recorded music of pianist Bud Powell during the late 1940s and the 1950s for Blue Note and Roost Records, selected from a multi-disc box set I captured while visiting Mark Ritsema in Rotterdam in July, including session with his Modernists (Sonny Rollins, Fats Navarro, Tommy Potter & Roy Haynes) in 1949, trio sessions in 1947 and 1951 with Curley Russell & Max Roach, and a trio session with George Duvivier and Art Taylor in 1953.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BOUNCING WITH BUD

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 53

John Sinclair, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, August 17, 2013 [JSAW-0053]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Bud Powell Quintet: Bouncing With Bud

[04] Bud Powell Trio: Bud’s Bubble

[05] Bud Powell Trio: Collard Greens And Black Eyed Peas

[06] Bud Powell Trio: Reets And I

[07] Bud Powell Trio: Parisian Thoroughfare

[08] Bud Powell Quintet: Dance Of The Infidels

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] Bud Powell: I’ll Remember April

[11] Bud Powell Trio: Autumn In New York

[12] Bud Powell: Indiana

[13] Bud Powell: I Should Care

[14] Bud Powell: Somebody Loves Me

[15] Bud Powell Trio: Everything Happens To Me

[16] Bud Powell Trio: It Could Happen To You

[17] John Sinclair Comments

[18] Bud Powell Trio: A Night In Tunisia

[19] Bud Powell Quintet: Ornithology

[20] Bud Powell Trio: Off Minor

[21] Bud Powell Trio: Sure Thing

[22] Bud Powell Trio: Over The Rainbow

[23] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[24] Closing Music: Bud Powell Trio: Nice Work If You Can Get It

