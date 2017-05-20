Ancestor Worship: Brilliant Corners

This is the sixth installment of our elongated investigation into the music of the great pianist and composer Thelonious Sphere Monk, now following the artist’s Riverside Records releases from 1956 into 1959 starting with the classic album sessions of October 1956 with Ernie Henry on alto sax, Sonny Rollins on tenor, Oscar Pettiford on bass and Max Roach at the drums, issued in 1957 as Briliant Corners. The album is followed by a cut from 1959 with Thad Jones on trumpet and Charlie Rouse on tenor, and the final cut is from the Monk’s Music session of 1956 with Coleman Hawkins and John Coltrane on tenors, Gigi Grice on alto, and Ray Copeland on trumpet, recorded at the end of the session after Monk had gone home. (Discographical information extracted from theThelonious Monk Discography compiled by Michael Cuscuna for the Mosaic Records Monk box set.)

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BRILLIANT CORNERS

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 48

John Sinclair, 420 Café, Amsterdam, July 8, 2013 [JSAW-0048]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Thelonious Monk Quintet: Ba-Lue Bolivar Ba-Lues-Are

[04] Thelonious Monk Quintet: Pannonica

[05] John Sinclair Comments

[06] Thelonious Monk Quintet: Brilliant Corners

[07] Thelonious Monk: I Surrender, Dear

[08] Thelonious Monk Quintet: Abide With Me

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] Thelonious Monk Quintet: Jackie-Ing

[11] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[12] Closing Music: Coleman Hawkins/John Coltrane: Blues For Tomorrow

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Sidney Daniels, Sensi Seeds and Steve The Fly.

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013 The John Sinclair Foundation