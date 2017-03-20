Ancestor Worship: Change Of The Century

Episode 35 finds us beginnng our investigation into the Ornette Coleman box set called Beauty Is A Rare Thing: The Complete Atlantic Recordings with sides cut in 1959 with Don Cherry, Charlie Haden and Billy Higgins, and originally issued in part on the album called Change Of The Century.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CHANGE OF THE CENTURY

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 35

John Sinclair, New Orleans Institute for the Imagination, April 16, 2013 [JSAW-0035]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Ornette Coleman: Ramblin’

[04] Ornette Coleman: The Face Of The Bass

[05] Ornette Coleman: Chronology

[06] John Sinclair Comments

[07] Ornette Coleman: Focus On Sanity

[08] Ornette Coleman: Congeniality

[09] Ornette Coleman: Forerunner

[10] John Sinclair Comments

[10] Ornette Coleman: Blues Connotation

[11] Ornette Coleman: Lonely Woman

[12] Ornette Coleman: Eventually

[13] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[14] Closing Music: Ornette Coleman: Change Of The Century

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Celia Sinclair, Dave Brinks & Jimmy Cass

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation