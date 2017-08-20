Ancestor Worship: Danceland

Episode 56 continues our investigation into the works of pianist Bud Powell, drawn this week from The Complete Blue Note & Roost Recordings of Bud Powell Trio, as fillows: December 29, 1958 with Paul Chambers & Art Taylor; Paris, May 23, 1963 with Pierre Michelot & Kenny Clarke; August 3, 1957 with Paul Chambers & Art Taylor; May 24, 1958 with Sam Jones & Philly Joe Jones; and August 3, 1957 with Curtis Fuller, Paul Chambers & Art Taylor.
[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo
[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments
[03] Bud Powell Trio: Danceland
[04] Bud Powell Trio: Borderick
[05] Bud Powell Trio: Like Someone In Love
[06] Bud Powell Trio: Some Soul
[07] John Sinclair Comments
[08] Bud Powell Trio: Frantic Fancies
[09] Bud Powell Trio: Bud On Bach
[10] Bud Powell Trio: Sub City
[11] Bud Powell Trio: John’s Abbey
[12] John Sinclair Comments
[13] Bud Powell Quartet: Moose The Mooche
[14] Bud Powell Quartet: Don’t Blame Me
[15] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro
[16] Closing Music: Bud Powell Trio: Buster Rides Again
