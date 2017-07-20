Ancestor Worship: Duke At The Whitney

When I was in Rotterdam last month visiting Mark Ritsema I found in his collection an album of a Duke Ellington solo and trio concert at the Whitney Museum of Art in New York City on April 10, 1972 and I thought it’d be a great chaser after our string of Thelonious Monk programs.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

DUKE AT THE WHITNEY

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 52

John Sinclair, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, August 10, 2013 [JSAW-0052]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Duke Ellington: Opening Remarks

[04] Duke Ellington: Black And Tan Fantasy > Prelude To A Kiss > Do Nothing Til You Hear From Me > Caravan

[05] Duke Ellington: Meditation

[06] Duke Ellington: A Mural From Two Perspectives

[07] Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady > Solitude

[08] John Sinclair Comments

[09] Duke Ellington: Soda Fountain Rag

[10] Duke Ellington: New World A-Coming

[11] Duke Ellington: Amour, Amour

[12] Duke Ellington: Soul Soothing Beach

[13] Duke Ellington: Lotus Blossom

[14] Duke Ellington: Flamingo

[15] John Sinclair Comments

[16] Duke Ellington: Le Sucrier Velors

[17] Duke Ellington: The Night Shepherd

[18] Duke Ellington: C-Jam Blues

[19] Duke Ellington: Mood Indigo

[20] Duke Ellington: I’m Beginning To See The Light

[21] Duke Ellington: Dancers in Love

[22] Duke Ellington: Kixx

[23] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[24] Closing Music: Duke Ellington: Satin Doll

