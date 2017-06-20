Ancestor Worship: Evidence

This is the seventh exciting installment of our elongated investigation into the music of the great pianist and composer Thelonious Sphere Monk, heard tonight in concert with John Coltrane on tenor saxophone, Ahmed Abdul-Malik on bass, and Shadow Wilson on drums, recorded at Carnegie Hall in New York City by Voice of America on November 29, 1957 at “Thanksgiving Jazz”, a benefit concert produced by Kenneth Lee Karpe for the Morningside Community Center in Harlem. After the concert the tape was stored at the Library of Congress where it sat untouched until 2005 when it was discovered by recording lab supervisor Larry Appelbaum and then restored by producer Michael Cuscuna and T.S. Monk. We’ll hear the first set and the second set, then complete this episode with one of the rare studio cuts made by Monk & Coltrane, also in 1957.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

EVIDENCE

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 49

John Sinclair, 420 Cafe, Amsterdam, July 78, 2013 [JSAW-0049]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Thelonious Monk & John Coltrane: Monk’s Mood

[04] Thelonious Monk & John Coltrane: Evidence

[05] Thelonious Monk & John Coltrane: Crepuscule With Nellie

[06] Thelonious Monk & John Coltrane: Nutty

[07] Thelonious Monk & John Coltrane: Epistrophy

[08] John Sinclair Comments

[09] Thelonious Monk & John Coltrane: Bye-Ya

[10] Thelonious Monk & John Coltrane: Sweet & Lovely

[11] Thelonious Monk & John Coltrane: Blue Monk

[12] Thelonious Monk & John Coltrane: Epistrophy

[13] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[14] Closing Music: Thelonious Monk & John Coltrane: Trinkle, Tinkle

