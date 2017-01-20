Ancestor Worship: Fine And Mellow

Episode 26 turns the spotlight on Ms. Billie Holiday tonight in the first of three one-hour presentations of her classic recordings from the 1930s, 40s and 50s, taken this week from the album Angel Of Harlem and a session for Aladdin Records on April 29, 1951.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
FINE AND MELLOW
ANCESTOR WORSHIP 26
John Sinclair, Frenchy’s Garage, New Orleans, February 23, 2013 [JSAW-0026]
[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo
[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments
[03] Billie Holiday: Gettin’ Some Fun Out of Life
[04] Billie Holiday: Fine And Mellow
[05] Billie Holiday: Do Nothin’ till You Hear from Me
[06] Billie Holiday: This Is My Last Affair
[07] Billie Holiday: Miss Brown to You
[08] Billie Holiday: My Man
[09] John Sinclair Comments
[10] Billie Holiday: Blue Turning Grey Over You
[11] Billie Holiday: Be Fair with Me Baby
[12] Billie Holiday: Rocky Mountain Blues
[13] Billie Holiday: Detour Ahead
[14] Billie Holiday: I Can’t Give You Anything But Love
[15] Billie Holiday: That’s Life I Guess
[16] Billie Holiday: Lover Come Back to Me
[17] John Sinclair Comments
[18] Billie Holiday: Pennies from Heaven
[19] Billie Holiday: You Let Me Down
[20] Billie Holiday: Them There Eyes
[21] Billie Holiday: That Ole Devil Called Love
[22] Billie Holiday: Strange Fruit
[23] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro
[24] Closing Music: Billie Holiday: They Can’t Take That Away from Me
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Special thanks to Celia Sinclair, Frenchy, Tina & Two Bears
Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation