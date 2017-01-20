Ancestor Worship: Fine And Mellow

Episode 26 turns the spotlight on Ms. Billie Holiday tonight in the first of three one-hour presentations of her classic recordings from the 1930s, 40s and 50s, taken this week from the album Angel Of Harlem and a session for Aladdin Records on April 29, 1951.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FINE AND MELLOW

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 26

John Sinclair, Frenchy’s Garage, New Orleans, February 23, 2013 [JSAW-0026]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Billie Holiday: Gettin’ Some Fun Out of Life

[04] Billie Holiday: Fine And Mellow

[05] Billie Holiday: Do Nothin’ till You Hear from Me

[06] Billie Holiday: This Is My Last Affair

[07] Billie Holiday: Miss Brown to You

[08] Billie Holiday: My Man

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] Billie Holiday: Blue Turning Grey Over You

[11] Billie Holiday: Be Fair with Me Baby

[12] Billie Holiday: Rocky Mountain Blues

[13] Billie Holiday: Detour Ahead

[14] Billie Holiday: I Can’t Give You Anything But Love

[15] Billie Holiday: That’s Life I Guess

[16] Billie Holiday: Lover Come Back to Me

[17] John Sinclair Comments

[18] Billie Holiday: Pennies from Heaven

[19] Billie Holiday: You Let Me Down

[20] Billie Holiday: Them There Eyes

[21] Billie Holiday: That Ole Devil Called Love

[22] Billie Holiday: Strange Fruit

[23] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[24] Closing Music: Billie Holiday: They Can’t Take That Away from Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Celia Sinclair, Frenchy, Tina & Two Bears

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation