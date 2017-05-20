Ancestor Worship: Functional

Episode 47 continues our investiation of the complete early recordings of Thelonious Monk on Riverside Records featuring his trio with Oscar Pettiford and Art Blakey (April 3, 1956), and his solo piano sessions of April 12, 1957.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FUNCTIONAL

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 47

John Sinclair, New Orleans Institue for the Imagination, June 10, 2013 [JSAW-0047]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Thelonious Monk Trio: Darn That Dream

[04] Thelonious Monk Trio: Tea For Two

[05] John Sinclair Comments

[06] Thelonious Monk: April In Paris

[07] Thelonious Monk: Ghost Of A Chance

[08] Thelonious Monk: Functional

[09] Thelonious Monk: I’m Getting Sentimental Over You

[10] John Sinclair Comments

[10] Thelonious Monk: I Should Care

[11] Thelonious Monk: ‘Round About Midnight

[12] Thelonious Monk: All Alone

[13] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[14] Closing Music: Thelonious Monk: Monk’s Mood

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sreve Pratt

Special thanks to Celia Sinclair, Frenchy, Tina & Two Bears

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation