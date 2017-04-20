Ancestor Worship: Hot Sauce

John Sinclair concludes this month’s investigation into the sound of the Hammond B-3 organ and the tenor saxophone with cuts from John Patton, Gerald Wilson Orchestra featuring Richard “Groove” Holmes, Jimmy Smith, Houston Person, Grant Green, Jackie Ivory, Don Patterson, and Willis Jackson.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

HOT SAUCE

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 42

John Sinclair, New Orleans Institute for the Imagination, May 17, 2013 [JSAW-0042]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] John Patton: Hot Sauce

[04] Gerald Wilson Orchestra featuring Richard “Groove” Holmes: The Wailer

[05] Jimmy Smith: The Champ

[06] John Sinclair Comments

[07] Houston Person: Jamilah

[08] Grant Green: I’m An Old Cowhand

[09] Jackie Ivory: Freddie the Freeloader

[10] John Sinclair Comments

[11] Don Patterson: Island Fantasy

[12] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[13] Closing Music: Willis Jackson: When My Dreamboat Comes Home

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Celia Sinclair, Dave Brinks & Jimmy Cass

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation