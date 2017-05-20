Ancestor Worship: It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)

The fourth installment of our investigation into the music of the great piaist and composer Thelonious Sphere Monk follows the artist to Riverside Records in 1955 after making his mark with the series of timeless recordings cut for Blue Note and Prestige between 1947 and 1954 that were presented in our first three Monk episodes. Monk’s first Riverside project was an album of Duke Ellington compositions recorded in July 1955 and accompanied by Oscar Pettiford on bass and Kenny Clarke on drums, heard here in its entirety; and a second trio album called The Unique Thelonious Monk, recorded March 17, 1956 with Pettiford and Art Blakey, of which Side One completes today’s program. (Discographical information extracted from theThelonious Monk Discography compiled by Michael Cuscuna for the Mosaic Records Monk box set.)

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

IT DON’T MEAN A THING (IF IT AIN’T GOT THAT SWING)

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 46

John Sinclair, New Orleans Institute for the Imagination, June 18, 2013 [JSAW-0046]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Thelonious Monk: It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)

[04] Thelonious Monk: Sophisticated Lady

[05] Thelonious Monk: I Got It Bad (And That Ain’t Good)

[06] Thelonious Monk: Black and Tan Fantasy

[07] John Sinclair Comments

[08] Thelonious Monk: Mood Indigo

[09] Thelonious Monk: I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

[10] Thelonious Monk: Caravan

[11] Thelonious Monk: Solitude

[12] John Sinclair Comments

[13] Thelonious Monk: Liza (All The Clouds’ll Roll Away)

[14] Thelonious Monk: Memories Of You

[15] Thelonious Monk: You Are Too Beautiful

[16] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[17] Closing Music: Thelonious Monk: Just You, Just Me

