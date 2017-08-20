Ancestor Worship: Just In Time

Episode 57 looks into music from two Sonny Rollins albums on Riverside Records: Jazz Contrasts from May 21 & 27, 1957 with Kenny Dorham, Sonny Rollins, Hank Jones, Oscar Pettiford & Max Roach; and The Sound of Sonny, from June 11 or 12, 1957 with Rollins, Sonny Clark, Percy Heath & Roy Haynes.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
JUST IN TIME
ANCESTOR WORSHIP 57
John Sinclair, Above Sensi Seed Bank, Amsterdam, September 12, 2013 [JSAW-0057]
[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo
[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments
[03] Kenny Dorham: La Villa
[04] Kenny Dorham: My Old Flame
[05] Kenny Dorham: Falling In Love With Love
[06] John Sinclair Comments
[07] Kenny Dorham: I’ll Remember April
[08] Sonny Rollins: The Last Time I Saw Paris
[09] Sonny Rollins: Toot, Toot, Tootsie
[10] John Sinclair Comments
[11] Sonny Rollins: Dearly Beloved
[12] Sonny Rollins: What Is There To Say?
[13] Sonny Rollins: Just In Time
[14] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro
[15] Closing Music: Sonny Rollins: Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Special thanks to Mark Ritsema & Steve The Fly
Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation