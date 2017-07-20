Ancestor Worship: Keepin’ In The Groove

Our second hour of music by the great pianist Bud Powell features the Amazing One in a quintet of Modernists with Sonny Rollins, Fats Navarro, Tommy Potter, and Roy Haynes on August 8, 1949; with Curley Russell & Max Roach on May 1, 1951; with George Duvivier & Art Taylor on August 14, 1953; and with Paul Chambers & Art Taylor on August 3, 1957, recording for Blue Note & Roost Records.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
KEEPIN’ IN THE GROOVE
ANCESTOR WORSHIP 54
John Sinclair, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, August 24, 2013 [JSAW-0054]
[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo
[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments
[03] Bud Powell Quintet: 52nd Street Theme
[04] Bud Powell Quintet Wail
[05] Bud Powell Quintet You Go To My Head
[06] Bud Powell Trio: Un Poco Loco
[07] Bud Powell Trio: Polka Dots & Moonbeams
[08] John Sinclair Comments
[09] Bud Powell Trio: I Want To Be Happy
[10] Bud Powell Trio: Glass Enclosure
[11] Bud Powell Trio: Audrey
[12] Bud Powell Trio: Embraceable You
[13] Bud Powell Trio: Burt Covers Bud
[14] Bud Powell Trio: My Heart Stood Still
[15] Bud Powell Trio: You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To
[16] John Sinclair Comments
[17] Bud Powell Trio: Bags’ Groove
[18] Bud Powell Trio: My Devotion
[19] Bud Powell Trio: Stella By Starlight
[20] Bud Powell Trio: Woody’n You
[21] Bud Powell Trio: Blue Pearl
[22] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro
[23] Bud Powell Trio: Keepin’ in the Groove
[24] Closing Music: Bud Powell Quintet: Wail (alternate take)
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Special thanks to Mark Ritsema & Steve The Fly
Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation