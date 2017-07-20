Ancestor Worship: Keepin’ In The Groove

Our second hour of music by the great pianist Bud Powell features the Amazing One in a quintet of Modernists with Sonny Rollins, Fats Navarro, Tommy Potter, and Roy Haynes on August 8, 1949; with Curley Russell & Max Roach on May 1, 1951; with George Duvivier & Art Taylor on August 14, 1953; and with Paul Chambers & Art Taylor on August 3, 1957, recording for Blue Note & Roost Records.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

KEEPIN’ IN THE GROOVE

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 54

John Sinclair, Fly Agaric 23 Studio, Amsterdam, August 24, 2013 [JSAW-0054]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Bud Powell Quintet: 52nd Street Theme

[04] Bud Powell Quintet Wail

[05] Bud Powell Quintet You Go To My Head

[06] Bud Powell Trio: Un Poco Loco

[07] Bud Powell Trio: Polka Dots & Moonbeams

[08] John Sinclair Comments

[09] Bud Powell Trio: I Want To Be Happy

[10] Bud Powell Trio: Glass Enclosure

[11] Bud Powell Trio: Audrey

[12] Bud Powell Trio: Embraceable You

[13] Bud Powell Trio: Burt Covers Bud

[14] Bud Powell Trio: My Heart Stood Still

[15] Bud Powell Trio: You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To

[16] John Sinclair Comments

[17] Bud Powell Trio: Bags’ Groove

[18] Bud Powell Trio: My Devotion

[19] Bud Powell Trio: Stella By Starlight

[20] Bud Powell Trio: Woody’n You

[21] Bud Powell Trio: Blue Pearl

[22] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[23] Bud Powell Trio: Keepin’ in the Groove

[24] Closing Music: Bud Powell Quintet: Wail (alternate take)

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Mark Ritsema & Steve The Fly

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation