Ancestor Worship: Lady In Satin

Our third hour of music by Billie Holiday includes some of Billie Holiday’s Greatest Hits and the entire Lady In Satin album from Columbia Records in 1958.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

LADY IN SATIN

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 28

John Sinclair, Frenchy’s, New Orleans, February 20, 2013 [JSAW-0028]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Billie Holiday: Tain’t Nobody’s Business

[04] Billie Holiday: Easy Living

[05] Billie Holiday: Don’t Explain

[06] John Sinclair Comments

[07] Billie Holiday: I’m A Fool To Want You

[08] Billie Holiday: For Heavens Sake

[09] Billie Holiday: You Don’t Know What Love Is

[10] Billie Holiday: I Get Along Without You Very Well

[11] Billie Holiday: For All We Know

[12] Billie Holiday: Violets For Your Furs

[13] John Sinclair Comments

[14] Billie Holiday: You’ve Changed

[15] Billie Holiday: It’s Easy To Remember

[16] Billie Holiday: But Beautiful

[17] Billie Holiday: Glad To Be Unhappy

[18] Billie Holiday: I’ll Be Around

[19] Billie Holiday: The End Of A Love Affair

[20] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[21] Closing Music: Billie Holiday: God Bless The Child

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Celia Sinclair, Frenchy, Tina & Two Bears

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation