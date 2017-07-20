Ancestor Worship: Misterioso

This is the eighth consecutive installment of our elongated investigation into the music of the great pianist and composer Thelonious Sphere Monk, heard tonight in concert with Johnny Griffin on tenor saxophone, Ahmed Abdul-Malik on bass, and Roy Haynes on drums, recorded at the 5 Spot Cafe in New York City in 1958 by Riverside Records for release on the album called Misterioso. We’ll hear the entire set as released by Riverside Records.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MISTERIOSO

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 50

John Sinclair, 420 Cafe, Amsterdam, July 8, 2013 [JSAW-0050]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Thelonious Monk Quartet: Nutty

[04] Thelonious Monk Quartet: Blues Five Spot

[05] Thelonious Monk Quartet: Let’s Cool One

[06] John Sinclair Comments

[07] Thelonious Monk Quartet: In Walked Bud

[08] Thelonious Monk Quartet: Just a Gigolo

[09] Thelonious Monk Quartet: Misterioso

[10] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[11] Closing Music: Thelonious Monk Quartet: Evidence

