Ancestor Worship: Monk’s Dream

John Sinclair continues our long look into the recorded output of the great Thelonious Monk with this third episode focusing on Monk’s recordings for Prestige Records from 1952-54 at the beginning of the Long-Play era, starting with two trio dates with Gerry Mapp on bass and Art Blakey at the drums on October 15 & December 18, 1952 that resulted in Prestige 78 rpm singles # 795, 838, and 850 and Monk’s first actual album track for 10” LP #142. Following are selections from a quintet date for Prestige Records on May 11, 1954 with Frank Foster (tenor saxophone), Ray Copeland (trumpet), Monk on piano, Curly Russell (bass) and Art Blakey, producing music for Prestige 10” LP 180; then another trio date for Prestige on September 22, 1954 with Percy Heath on bass and Art Blakey on drums, producing selections for Prestige 10” LP 189 and Monk’s 45 rpm single of “Blue Monk.” Other Monk dates for Prestige during this period involved Sonny Rollins or either Miles Davis and were heard on earlier programs in the Ancestor Worship series. (Discographical information extracted from theThelonious Monk Discography compiled by Michael Cuscuna for the Mosaic Records Monk box set.)

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MONK’S DREAM

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 45

John Sinclair, New Orleans Institute for the Imagination, June 10, 2013 [JSAW-0045]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Thelonious Monk: Bye-Ya (Prestige 795)

[04] Thelonious Monk: Sweet And Lovely (Prestige 795)

[05] Thelonious Monk: Trinkle, Tinkle (Prestige 838)

[06] Thelonious Monk: These Foolish Things (Prestige 838)

[07] Thelonious Monk: Monk’s Dream (Prestige 850)

[08] Thelonious Monk: Little Rootie Tootie (Prestige 850)

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] Thelonious Monk: Bemsha Swing (Prestige PRLP 142)

[11] Thelonious Monk: Wee See (Prestige PRLP 180)

[12] Thelonious Monk: Smoke Gets In Your Eyes (Prestige PRLP 180)

[13] Thelonious Monk: Locomotive (Prestige PRLP 180)

[14] John Sinclair Comments

[15] Thelonious Monk: Hackensack (Prestige PRLP 180)

[16] Thelonious Monk: Work (Prestige PRLP 189)

[17] Thelonious Monk: Nutty (Prestige PRLP 189)

[18] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[19] Closing Music: Thelonious Monk: Blue Monk (Prestige 45-162)

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Celia Sinclair, Dave Brinks & Jimmy Cass

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation