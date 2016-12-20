Ancestor Worship: Nostalgia In Times Square

Episode 21 starts with selections by the Charles Mingus Jazz Workshop from the Atlantic Records album Blues & Roots recorded in February 1959 with Jackie McLean, Booker Ervin, Pepper Adams, Jimmy Knepper, Horace Parlan, Mingus and Dannie Richmond and finishes with the Charles Mingus Quintet at the Nonagon Art Gallery later in 1959 from an album originally issued by United Artists Records as Nostalgia in Times Square (also titled at various times Jazz Portraits and Mingus In Wonderland) with John Handy on alto saxophone, Booker Ervin on tenor, Richard Wyands at the piano, Charles Mingus on bass, and Dannie Richmond on drums.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

NOSTALGIA IN TIMES SQUARE

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 21

John Sinclair, Hempshopper, Amsterdam, December 22, 2012 [JSAW-0021]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Charles Mingus Jazz Workshop: E’s Flat Ah’s Flat Too

[04] Charles Mingus Jazz Workshop: My Jelly Roll Soul

[05] Charles Mingus Quintet: Alice’s Wonderland

[06] John Sinclair Comments

[07] Charles Mingus Quintet: Nostalgia In Times Square

[08] Charles Mingus Quintet: I Can’t Get Started

[09] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[10] Closing Music: Charles Mingus Quintet: No Private Income Blues

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Sunny, Celia & Beyonce Sinclair, Sidney Daniels, and Alec 622

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2012, 2016 The John Sinclair Foundation