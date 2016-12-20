Ancestor Worship: Pithecanthropus Erectus

Episode 20 examines some of the brilliant music created by Charles Mingus & his Jazz Workshop for Atlantic Records between 1956 and 1959, starting with his startling recording of “Pithecanthropus Erectus” from January 30, 1956 with Jackie McLean and J.R. Monterose and ending with selections from the session of February 4, 1959 with Jackie McLean, Booker Ervin, Pepper Adams, Jimmy Knepper, Horace Parlan and Dannie Richmond that produced the album Blues & Roots. Some of these selections may be found on the Atlantic collection titled Thirteen Pictures: The Charles Mingus Anthology.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

PITHECANTHROPUS ERECTUS

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 20

John Sinclair, Hempshopper, Amsterdam, December 22, 2012 [JSAW-0020]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Charles Mingus Jazz Workshop: Pithecanthropus Erectus

[04] Charles Mingus Jazz Workshop: A Foggy Day

[05] John Sinclair Comments

[06] Charles Mingus Jazz Workshop: Haitian Fight Song

[07] Charles Mingus Jazz Workshop: Moanin’

[08] John Sinclair Comments

[09] Charles Mingus Jazz Workshop: Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting

[10] Charles Mingus Jazz Workshop: Tensions

[11] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[12] Closing Music: Charles Mingus Jazz Workshop: Cryin’ Blues

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Soul Lucille, Sunny, Celia & Beyonce Sinclair, Bill Donoghue, Sidney Daniels, and Alec 622

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2012, 2016 The John Sinclair Foundation