Ancestor Worship: Senor Blues

Episode 29 is delving into an extensive collection of the works of the great pianist, composer and bandleader Horace Silver for Blue Note Records called Retrospective with some of his spectacular recordings from the second half of the 1950s.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SENOR BLUES

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 29

John Sinclair, Frenchy’s, New Orleans, February 20, 2013 [JSAW-0029]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Horace Silver: Safari

[04] Horace Silver: Doodlin’

[05] Horace Silver: The Preacher

[06] Horace Silver: Cool Eyes

[07] John Sinclair Comments

[08] Horace Silver: Senor Blues

[09] Horace Silver: Home Cookin’

[10] Horace Silver: Soulville

[11] John Sinclair Comments

[12] Horace Silver: The Outlaw

[13] Horace Silver: Swingin’ The Samba

[14] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[15] Closing Music: Horace Silver: Peace

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Celia Sinclair, Frenchy, Tina & Two Bears

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation