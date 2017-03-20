Ancestor Worship: Silver’s Serenade

Episode 31 presents another thrilling hour with the Horace Silver Quintet and a stellar array of sidemen including Blue Mitchell, Carmell Jones, Woody Shaw and Charles Tolliver (trumpet), Junior Cook, Joe Henderson, Tyrone Washington, and Stanley Turrentine (tenor saxophone), Gene Taylor, Teddy Smith, Bob Cranshaw, and Larry Ridley (bass), and John Harris Jr., Roy Brooks, Roger Humphries, and Mickey Roker (drums), recorded for Blue Note Records between 1962 and 1968.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SILVER’S SERENADE

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 31

John Sinclair, Institute for the Imagination, New Orleans, March 25, 2013 [JSAW-0031]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Horace Silver Quintet: Silver’s Serenade May 7, 1963

[04] Horace Silver Quintet: Que Pasa October 26, 1964

[05] John Sinclair Comments

[06] Horace Silver Quintet: Song For My Father October 26, 1964

[07] Horace Silver Quintet: The Cape Verdean Blues October 1, 1965

[08] Horace Silver Quintet: The Tokyo Blues July 13, 1962

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] Horace Silver Sextet: Nutville October 22, 1965 with J.J. Johnson

[10] Horace Silver Quintet: The Jody Grind November 2, 1966

[11] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[12] Closing Music: Horace Silver Quintet: Serenade To A Soul Sister February 23, 1968

