Ancestor Worship: Soul Jazz

Episode 34 is constructed from musical materials advanced to Radio Free Amsterdam by Soul Lucille of controradio-fm in Florence, Italy and my friends Wesley Race of Dallas, Texas and Dave Ranney of Kansas City, who transferred a batch of soul jazz and organ combo recordings into the digital realm for our listening and dancing pleasure this week.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SOUL JAZZ

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 34

John Sinclair, New Orleans Institute for the Imagination, April 16, 2013 [JSAW-0034]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Brother Jack McDuff: Chicken Feet

[04] Houston Person: Goodness

[05] Hank Marr: Home Fries

[06] Jimmy McGriff & Richard “Groove” Holmes: The Preacher’s Tune

[07] John Sinclair Comments

[08] Sonny Phillips: From Mobile To Chicago

[09] Grant Green: A Looney Tune

[10] Brother Jack McDuff: Shortening Bread

[10] John Sinclair Comments

[11] Brother Jack McDuff & Sonny Stitt: ‘Nother Further

[12] Brother Jack McDuff & Gene Ammons: Buzzin’ Around

[13] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[14] Closing Music: Curtis Amy: 24 Hours Blues

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Celia Sinclair, Dave Brinks & Jimmy Cass

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation