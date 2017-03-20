Ancestor Worship: Speak Now

Hammond B-3 organ classics out of the 1960s from the collections of Soul Lucille and Wesley Race (courtesy of Dave Ranney) with cuts by Brother Jack McDuff & Sonny Stitt, John Patton, Richard “Groove” Holmes, Willis Jackson, Lonnie Smith, and Lou Donaldson.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SPEAK NOW

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 33

John Sinclair, Institute for the Imagination, New Orleans, March 26, 2013 [JSAW-0033]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Brother Jack McDuff & Sonny Stitt: Ringin’ In

[04] John Patton: Blue John

[05] Richard “Groove” Holmes: Speak Now

[06] John Sinclair Comments

[07] Willis Jackson: Secret Love

[08] Lonnie Smith: Layin’ in the Cut

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] John Patton: Rakin’ & Scrapin’

[10] Lou Donaldson: The Holy Ghost

[11] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[12] Closing Music: Richard “Groove” Holmes: Later

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Celia Sinclair, Frenchy, Tina & Two Bears

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation