Ancestor Worship: Spontaneous Combustion

Episode 23 is the first of a series of programs investigating the work of Julian “Cannonball” Adderley in the 1950s, from his initial recordings for Savoy Records, his Mercury albums and his brilliant work for Riverside Records, usually featuring his brother Nat on cornet with support from Hank Jones, Kenny Clarke, Paul Chambers, Milt Jackson and a host of others.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SPONTANEOUS COMBUSTION

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 23

John Sinclair, Frenchy’s Garage, New Orleans, January 29, 2013 [JSAW-0023]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Cannonball Adderley: Spontaneous Combustion

[04] Cannonball Adderley: Still Talkin to Ya

[05] John Sinclair Comments

[06] Cannonball Adderley: The Song is You

[07] Cannonball Adderley: Caribbean Cutie

[08] Cannonball Adderley: Flamingo

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] Cannonball Adderley: Groovin’ High

[11] Cannonball Adderley: Cannonball

[12] Cannonball Adderley: Little Girl Blue

[13] Cannonball Adderley: I’m Glad There’s You

[14] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[15] Closing Music: Cannonball Adderley: You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Celia Sinclair, Frenchy, Tna & Two Bears

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation