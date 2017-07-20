Ancestor Worship: The Scene Changes

Our third hour of Bud Powell fromThe Complete Blue Note & Roost Recordings (courtesy of Mark Ritsema) features the great late-50s albums Time Waits and The Scene Changes on Blue Note with Sam Jones & Philly Joe Jones (May 24, 1958) and Paul Chambers & Art Taylor (December 29, 1958).

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE SCENE CHANGES

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 55

John Sinclair. 420 Café, Amsterdam, August 10, 2013 [JSAW-0055]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Bud Powell Trio: Time Waits

[04] Bud Powell Trio: Marmalade

[05] Bud Powell Trio: Dry Soul

[06] Bud Powell Trio: Monopoly

[07] John Sinclair Comments

[08] Bud Powell Trio: The Scene Changes

[09] Bud Powell Trio: Down With It

[10] Bud Powell Trio: Comin’ Up

[11] John Sinclair Comments

[12] Bud Powell Trio: Duid Deed

[13] Bud Powell Trio: Cleopatra’s Dream

[14] Bud Powell Trio: Gettin’ There

[15] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[16] Closing Music: Bud Powell Trio: Crossin’ The Channel

