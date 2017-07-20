Ancestor Worship: The Scene Changes

Our third hour of Bud Powell fromThe Complete Blue Note & Roost Recordings (courtesy of Mark Ritsema) features the great late-50s albums Time Waits and The Scene Changes on Blue Note with Sam Jones & Philly Joe Jones (May 24, 1958) and Paul Chambers & Art Taylor (December 29, 1958).
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
THE SCENE CHANGES
ANCESTOR WORSHIP 55
John Sinclair. 420 Café, Amsterdam, August 10, 2013 [JSAW-0055]
[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo
[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments
[03] Bud Powell Trio: Time Waits
[04] Bud Powell Trio: Marmalade
[05] Bud Powell Trio: Dry Soul
[06] Bud Powell Trio: Monopoly
[07] John Sinclair Comments
[08] Bud Powell Trio: The Scene Changes
[09] Bud Powell Trio: Down With It
[10] Bud Powell Trio: Comin’ Up
[11] John Sinclair Comments
[12] Bud Powell Trio: Duid Deed
[13] Bud Powell Trio: Cleopatra’s Dream
[14] Bud Powell Trio: Gettin’ There
[15] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro
[16] Closing Music: Bud Powell Trio: Crossin’ The Channel
