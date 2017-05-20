Ancestor Worship: Thelonious

John Sinclair begins a long and carefully measured look into the recorded output of the great Thelonious Monk with this first episode focusing on Monk’s initial recordings as a leader for Blue Note Records in 1947 and 1948, starting with the first date on October 15, 1947 with Monk on piano with Idrees Suleiman (trumpet); Danny Quebec West (alto saxophone); Bily Smith (tenor saxophone); Gene Ramey (bass); and Art Blakey (drums), producing Blue Note 78 rpm singles #542, 547, and 560. Following are selections from a trio date with Gene Ramey and Art Blakey on October 24, 1947, producing music for Blue Note singles #543, 547, 549, and 1575; then a quintet date with George Taitt (trumpet); Sahib Shihab (alto saxophone); Bob Paige (bass); and Art Blakey on November 21, 1947, producing selections for singles #543, 548, and 1565; and finally a quartet date cut during the recording ban of 1948 on Juy 2 with Milt Jackson (vibraharp); John Simmons (bass); and Shadow Wilson (drums), producing selections for singles #548, 549, 560, and 1564, adding vocalist Kenny “Pancho” Hagood on the two selections grouped as Blue Note 1201. (Discographical information extracted from theThelonious Monk Discography compiled by Michael Cuscuna for the Mosaic Records Monk box set.)

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

THELONIOUS

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 43

John Sinclair, New Orleans Institute for the Imagination, June 10, 2013 [JSAW-0043]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Thelonious Monk: Thelonious (Blue Note 542)

[04] Thelonious Monk: Suburban Eyes (Blue Note 542)

[05] Thelonious Monk: Round About Midnight (Blue Note 543)

[06] Thelonious Monk: Well You Needn’t (Blue Note 543)

[07] Thelonious Monk: Off Minor (Blue Note 547)

[08] Thelonious Monk: Evonce (Blue Note 547)

[09] John Sinclair Comments

[10] Thelonious Monk: In Walked Bud (Blue Note 548)

[11] Thelonious Monk: Epistrophy (Blue Note 548)

[12] Thelonious Monk: Ruby My Dear (Blue Note 549)

[13] Thelonious Monk: Evidence (Blue Note 549)

[14] Thelonious Monk: Mysterioso (Blue Note 560)

[15] Thelonious Monk: Humphf (Blue Note 560)

[16] John Sinclair Comments

[17] Thelonious Monk: I Should Care (Blue Note 1201)

[18] Thelonious Monk: All The Things You Are (Blue Note 1201)

[19] Thelonious Monk: I Mean You (Blue Note 1564)

[20] Thelonious Monk: Monk’s Mood (Blue Note 1565)

[21] Thelonious Monk: Who Knows (Blue Note 1565)

[22] Thelonious Monk: April In Paris (Blue Note 1575)

[23] Thelonious Monk: Nice Work If You Can Get It (Blue Note 1575)

[24] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[25] Closing Music: Thelonious Monk: Introspection (Blue Note LP 1510)

