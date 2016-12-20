Ancestor Worship: Things Are Getting Better

Episode 24 is Looking into the recordings of Julian “Cannonball” Adderley for Riverside Records in the late 1950s with his brother Nat on cornet, Milt Jackson on vibes and a host of jazz all stars.

John Sinclair, Frenchy’s Garage, New Orleans, January 28, 2013 [JSAW-0024]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo
[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments
[03] Cannonball Adderley: A Little Taste
[04] Cannonball Adderley: Nardis
[05] Cannonball Adderley: Jump for Joy
[06] Cannonball Adderley: Minority
[07] John Sinclair Comments
[08] Cannonball Adderley: The Sidewalk of New York
[09] Cannonball Adderley: Serves Me Right
[10] Cannonball Adderley: Things Are Getting Better
[11] John Sinclair Comments
[12] Cannonball Adderley: Straight Life
[13] Cannonball Adderley: Blues Oriental
[14] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro
[15] Closing Music: Cannonball Adderley: Blue Funk

A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Special thanks to Celia Sinclair, Frenchy, Tina & Two Bears
Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation

