Ancestor Worship: Things Are Getting Better

Episode 24 is Looking into the recordings of Julian “Cannonball” Adderley for Riverside Records in the late 1950s with his brother Nat on cornet, Milt Jackson on vibes and a host of jazz all stars.

THINGS ARE GETTING BETTER

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 24

John Sinclair, Frenchy’s Garage, New Orleans, January 28, 2013 [JSAW-0024]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Cannonball Adderley: A Little Taste

[04] Cannonball Adderley: Nardis

[05] Cannonball Adderley: Jump for Joy

[06] Cannonball Adderley: Minority

[07] John Sinclair Comments

[08] Cannonball Adderley: The Sidewalk of New York

[09] Cannonball Adderley: Serves Me Right

[10] Cannonball Adderley: Things Are Getting Better

[11] John Sinclair Comments

[12] Cannonball Adderley: Straight Life

[13] Cannonball Adderley: Blues Oriental

[14] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[15] Closing Music: Cannonball Adderley: Blue Funk

