Ancestor Worship: Monk At Town Hall

Our prolonged investigation into the recorded works of pianist-composer Thelonious Sphere Monk continuess with this presentation of the historic Town Hall concert of February 28, 1959, starting with three cuts by the Thelonious Monk Quartet—with Charlie Rouse on tenor sax, Sam Jones on bass, and Art Taylor on drums—and then the Thelonious Monk Orchestra, adding Donald Byrd on tumpet, Eddie Bert on trombone, Robert Northern on French horn, Jay McAllister on tuba, and Phil Woods and Pepper Adams in the saxophone section, to perform a series of arrangements crafted by Monk and Hall Overton. We’ve got time for only one version of “Little Rootie Tootie,” so we chose the encore version here.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MONK AT TOWN HALL

ANCESTOR WORSHIP 51

John Sinclair, 420 Cafe, Amsterdam, July 7, 2013 [JSAW-0051]

[01] Opening Theme: Charlie Parker: Another Hairdo

[02] John Sinclair Intro & Opening Comments

[03] Thelonious Monk Quartet: Blue Monk

[04] Thelonious Monk Quartet: In Walked Bud

[05] Thelonious Monk Quartet: Rhythm-A-Ning

[06] John Sinclair Comments

[07] Thelonious Monk Orchestra: Thelonious

[08] Thelonious Monk Orchestra: Friday the 13th

[09] Thelonious Monk Orchestra: Monk’s Mood

[10] John Sinclair Comments

[11] Thelonious Monk Orchestra: Little Rootie Tootie

[12] John Sinclair Closing Comments & Outro

[13] Thelonious Monk Orchestra: Crepescule With Nellie

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by John Sinclair for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced, recorded, edited & assembled by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Sidney Daniels, Sensi Seeds, and to Steve The Fly for securing the album in time to make this program

Sponsored by The Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2013, 2017 The John Sinclair Foundation