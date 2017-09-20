Beyond The Groove Yard 195: Midnight Special

George Klein presents Blue Note recordings from the 1950s & ‘60s by tenor saxophonist Stanley Turrentine as a leader, including sessions with Shirley Scott and The Three Sounds, as well as dates as a sideman with Jimmy Smith.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MIDNIGHT SPECIAL

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 195

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti, July 20, 2017 [GKBG-0195]

[01] George Klein Intro

[02] Stanley Turrentine: Little Sheri

[03] Stanley Turrentine: Never Let Me Go

[04] Stanley Turrentine: River’s Invitation

[05] Jimmy Smith: Midnight Special

[06] Stanley Turrentine w/The Three Sounds: Since I Fell for You

[09] Jimmy Smith: Prayer Meetin’

[10] Stanley Turrentine: In Memory Of

[11] Stanley Turrentine: Something Happens to Me

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.