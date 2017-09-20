Beyond The Groove Yard 195: Midnight Special

George Klein presents Blue Note recordings from the 1950s & ‘60s by tenor saxophonist Stanley Turrentine as a leader, including sessions with Shirley Scott and The Three Sounds, as well as dates as a sideman with Jimmy Smith.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
MIDNIGHT SPECIAL
BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 195
George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti, July 20, 2017 [GKBG-0195]
[01] George Klein Intro
[02] Stanley Turrentine: Little Sheri
[03] Stanley Turrentine: Never Let Me Go
[04] Stanley Turrentine: River’s Invitation
[05] Jimmy Smith: Midnight Special
[06] Stanley Turrentine w/The Three Sounds: Since I Fell for You
[09] Jimmy Smith: Prayer Meetin’
[10] Stanley Turrentine: In Memory Of
[11] Stanley Turrentine: Something Happens to Me
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.