Beyond The Groove Yard 196: Formidable

George Klein presents Blue Note recordings from the 1960s by alto saxophonist Jackie McLean, accompanied by Donald Byrd, Blue Mitclell, Woody Shaw, Grachan Moncur III, Tina Brooks, Bobby Hutcherson, Kenny Drew, Sonny Clark, Walter Davis, and Herbie Hancock.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FORMIDABLE

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 196

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti, July 20, 2017 [GKBG-0196]

[01] George Klein Intro

[02] Jackie McLean: Das’ Dat

[03] Jackie McLean: Rainy Blues

[04] Jackie McLean: I’ll Take Romance

[05] Jackie McLean: Cool Green

[06] Jackie McLean: Yams

[07] Jackie McLean: Blue Rondo

[08] Jackie McLean: Formidable

[09] Jackie McLean: Appointment in Ghana

[10] Jackie McLean: Floogen

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.