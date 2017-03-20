Beyond The Groove Yard: African Mailman

George Klein tightens his focus onto three distinctive pianists in recordings mostly from the 1950s & ‘60s: Dave Brubeck, Nina Simone, and Cedar Walton.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

AFRICAN MAILMAN

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 169

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, February 13, 2017 [GKBG-0169]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Dave Brubeck: Basin St. Blues

[03] Dave Brubeck: Stardust

[04] Dave Brubeck: Amapola

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] Nina Simone: Mood Indigo

[07] Nina Simone: Nina’s Blues

[08] Nina Simone: Love O Love

[09] Nina Simone: African Mailman

[10] George KJein Comments

[11] Cedar Walton: Sunday Suite

[12] George Klein Closing Comments ^ Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.