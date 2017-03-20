Beyond The Groove Yard: African Mailman

George Klein tightens his focus onto three distinctive pianists in recordings mostly from the 1950s & ‘60s: Dave Brubeck, Nina Simone, and Cedar Walton.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
AFRICAN MAILMAN
BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 169
George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, February 13, 2017 [GKBG-0169]
[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments
[02] Dave Brubeck: Basin St. Blues
[03] Dave Brubeck: Stardust
[04] Dave Brubeck: Amapola
[05] George Klein Comments
[06] Nina Simone: Mood Indigo
[07] Nina Simone: Nina’s Blues
[08] Nina Simone: Love O Love
[09] Nina Simone: African Mailman
[10] George KJein Comments
[11] Cedar Walton: Sunday Suite
[12] George Klein Closing Comments ^ Outro
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.