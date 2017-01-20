Beyond The Groove Yard: Apothegm

George Klein presents recordings on the Savoy label from the 1950s featuring Detroiters including Pepper Adams, Kenny Burrell, Tommy Flanagan, Paul Chambers, Dorothy Ashby, Donald Byrd, Yusef Lateef, Milt Jackson, and Curtis Fuller.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

APOTHEGM

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 165

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, January 25, 2017 [GKBG-0165]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Kenny Clarke with the Detroit Jazzmen: Apothegm

[03] Dorothy Ashby: Aeolian Groove

[04] Donald Byrd: Star Eyes

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] Milt Jackson with Lucky Thompson: Fred’s Mood

[07] Milt Jackson: Flamingo

[08] Yusef Lateef: Midday

[09] George Klein Comments

[10] Yusef Lateef: Oboe Blues

[11] Curtis Fuller: Arabia

[12] Curtis Fuller: Kachin’

[13] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein at Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.