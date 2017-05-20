Beyond The Groove Yard: Blues Minor

George Klein concludes a survey of John Coltrane’s recordings as a leader with a focus on selected Atlantic and Impulse sessions in the 1960s. These albums provide a glimpse of Coltrane’s mature creative genius.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BLUES MINOR

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 182

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, April 28, 2017 [GKBG-0182]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] John Coltrane: Liberia

[03] John Coltrane: Every Time We Say Goodbye

[04] John Coltrane: Blues to Bechet

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] John Coltrane: Spiritual

[07] John Coltrane: Alabama

[08] George Klein Comments

[09] John Coltrane: Softly as in a Morning Sunrise

]10\ John Coltrane: Bessie’s Blues

[11] John Coltrane: Blues Minor

[12] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.