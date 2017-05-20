Beyond The Groove Yard: Blues Minor

George Klein concludes a survey of John Coltrane’s recordings as a leader with a focus on selected Atlantic and Impulse sessions in the 1960s. These albums provide a glimpse of Coltrane’s mature creative genius.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BLUES MINOR
BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 182
George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, April 28, 2017 [GKBG-0182]
[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments
[02] John Coltrane: Liberia
[03] John Coltrane: Every Time We Say Goodbye
[04] John Coltrane: Blues to Bechet
[05] George Klein Comments
[06] John Coltrane: Spiritual
[07] John Coltrane: Alabama
[08] George Klein Comments
[09] John Coltrane: Softly as in a Morning Sunrise
]10\ John Coltrane: Bessie’s Blues
[11] John Coltrane: Blues Minor
[12] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.