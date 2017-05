Beyond The Groove Yard: Blues Walk

George Klein presents alto saxophonist Lou Donaldson as a sideman with Art Blakey and Jimmy Smith on Blue Note Records and as leader of his own Blue Note sessions in the 1950s and ‘60s.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BLUES WALK

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 178

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, April 5, 2017 [GKBG-0178]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Art Blakey: Lou’s Blues

[03] Jimmy Smith: Just a Closer Walk

[04] Art Blakey: If I Had You

[05] Lou Donaldson: Play Ray

[06] George Klein Comments

[07] Lou Donaldson: The Truth

[08] Lou Donaldson: Politely

[09 Lou Donaldson: Blues Walk

[10] George Klein Comments

[11] Lou Donaldson: The Holy Ghost

[12] Lou Donaldson: Autumn Nocturne

[13] Lou Donaldson: Rev. Moses

[14] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.