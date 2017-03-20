Beyond The Groove Yard: Bridge Blues

George Klein presents organist Shirley Scott in trio sessions on Prestige recorded in the 1950s & ‘60s and showcasing her pianistic approach to the Hammond B-3 organ.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BRIDGE BLUES

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 167

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, February 7, 2017 [GKBG-0167]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Shirley Scott: Bridge Blues

[03] Shirley Scott: Slaughter on 10th Ave.

[04] Shirley Scott: Hong Pong

[05] Shirley Scott: Mr. Wonderful

[06] George Klein Comments

[07] Shirley Scott: Duck and Rock

[08] Shirley Scott: Gee Baby Ain’t I Good To You

[09] Shirley Scott: Down By The Riverside

[10] George Klein Comments

[11] Shirley Scott: Perdido

[12] Shirley Scott: Mood Indigo

[13] Shirley Scott: There Will Never Be Another You

[14] Shirley Scott: Bye Bye Blackbird

[15] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.