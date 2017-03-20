Beyond The Groove Yard: Bridge Blues

George Klein presents organist Shirley Scott in trio sessions on Prestige recorded in the 1950s & ‘60s and showcasing her pianistic approach to the Hammond B-3 organ.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
BRIDGE BLUES
BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 167
George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, February 7, 2017 [GKBG-0167]
[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments
[02] Shirley Scott: Bridge Blues
[03] Shirley Scott: Slaughter on 10th Ave.
[04] Shirley Scott: Hong Pong
[05] Shirley Scott: Mr. Wonderful
[06] George Klein Comments
[07] Shirley Scott: Duck and Rock
[08] Shirley Scott: Gee Baby Ain’t I Good To You
[09] Shirley Scott: Down By The Riverside
[10] George Klein Comments
[11] Shirley Scott: Perdido
[12] Shirley Scott: Mood Indigo
[13] Shirley Scott: There Will Never Be Another You
[14] Shirley Scott: Bye Bye Blackbird
[15] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro
