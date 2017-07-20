Beyond The Groove Yard: East Of The Sun

George Klein presents a selection of vibraphonist Cal Tjader’s recordings for Verve Records in the 1960s. The music is mostly Latin jazz, plus two albums inspired by the Far East.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

EAST OF THE SUN

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 190

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti, June 27, 2017 [GKBG-0190]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Cal Tjader: Pantano

[03] Cal Tjader: Somewhere in the Night

[04] Cal Tjader: It Didn’t End

[05] Cal Tjader: My Ship

[06] Cal Tjader: Morning

[07] George Klein Comments

[08] Cal Tjader: The Fakir

[09] Cal Tjader: Cherry Blossom

[10] Cal Tjader: Los Bandidos

[11] Cal Tjader: Similau

[12] George Klein Comments

[13] Cal Tjader: East of the Sun

[14] Cal Tjader: Cha

[15] Cal Tjader: Stardust

[16] Cal Tjader: Picadillo

[17] Cal Tjader: Theme From Modesty Blaise

[18] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.