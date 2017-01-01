Beyond The Groove Yard: Excellent Vibes

George Klein presents a selection of vibraphonists from the 1950s and 60s, including Terry Gibbs, Bobby Hutcherson, Dave Pike, and Cal Tjader.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

EXCELLENT VIBES

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 159

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, December 16, 2016 [GKBG-0159]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Terry Gibbs: Seven Come Eleven

[03] Terry Gibbs: Lonely Dreams

[04] Dexter Gordon: Heartaches

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] Bobby Hutcherson: Little B’s Poem

[07] Curtis Amy: Bobbin’

[08] Dave Pike: Solar

[09] Herbie Mann: Mimha Saudade

[10] George Klein Comments

[11] Cal Tjader: Black Orchid

[12] Cal Tjader: Samba do Sueno

[13] Cal Tjader: Somewhere in the Night

[14] Cal Tjader & Eddie Palmieri: Picadillo

[15] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.