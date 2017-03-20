Beyond The Groove Yard: Fess Up

George Klein keeps his focus on three pianists in this hour of keyboard recordings that reach from the 1920’s to 2000: Duke Ellington, Dr. John (Mac Rebennack), and McCoy Tyner.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FESS UP

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 170

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, February 13, 2017 [GKBG-0170]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Duke Ellington: Black Beauty

[03] Duke Ellington: Backward Country Boy Blues

[04] Duke Ellington: Chinoisierie

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] Dr. John: Dorothy

[07] Dr. John: Stack-a-Lee

[08] Dr. John: Tipitina

[09] Dr. John: Fess Up

[10] Dr. John: Flaming Sword

[11] George Klein Comments

[12] McCoy Tyner: Once I Loved

[13] McCoy Tyner: La Cubaca

[14] George Klein Closing Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.