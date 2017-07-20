Beyond The Groove Yard: Groovy Samba

George Klein presents flutist Herbie Mann on Atlantic Records in the 1960s & ‘70s exploring Latin, Afro-Cuban, Brazilian and Middle Eastern music in addition to reggae and American soul.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GROOVY SAMBA

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 188

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti, June 19, 2017 [GKBG-0188]

[01] George Klein Ibtro & Opening Comments

[02] Herbie Mann: Baghdad/Asia Minor

[03] Herbie Mann: Groovy Samba

[04] Herbie Mann: Skip to My Lou

[05] Herbie Mann: Turkish Coffee

[06] George Klein Comments

[07] Herbie Mann: Amor em Paz

[08] Herbie Mann: Voce e Eu

[09] Herbie Mann: Norwegian Wood

[10] George Klein Comments

[11] Herbie Mann: Rivers of Babylon

[12] Herbie Mann: Moanin’

[13] Herbie Mann: This Little Girl of Mine

[14] Herbie Mann: Dingue LiBangue

[15] George Klein Closinng Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.