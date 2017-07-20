Beyond The Groove Yard: Gymnopedie

George Klein presents multi-instrumentalist Yusef Lateef from several Impulse albums in the 1960s, including Jazz ‘Round the World, Psychicemotus, A Flat G Flat and C, and Live at Pep’s. This was an expansive period for Lateef’s musical vision as he continued to expand his incorporation of sounds from other cultures.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GYMNOPEDIE

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 186

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti, June 2, 2017 [GKBG-0186]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Yusef Lateef: Ringo Oiwake

[03] Yusef Lateef: Trouble in Mind

[04] Yusef Lateef: Why Do I Love You

[05] Yusef Lateef: First Gymnopedie

[06] George Klein Comments

[07] Yusef Lateef: Warm Hearted Blues

[08] Yusef Lateef: Nile Valley Blues

[09] Yusef Lateef: Robbie

[10] Yusef Lateef: Sister Mamie

[11] George Klein Comments

[12] Yusef Lateef: See See Rider

[13] Yusef Lateef: Oscalypso

[14] Yusef Lateef: Rogi

[15] George Klein Closinng Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.