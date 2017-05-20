Beyond The Groove Yard: I Could Write A Book

George Klein presents the remaining two of four albums Miles Davis recorded with his first great quintet in May and October of 1956 to fulfill his contract with Prestige Records. The quintet consisted of Miles on trumpet, John Coltrane on tenor sax, Red Garland on piano, Paul Chambers on bass, and Philly Joe Jones on drums. The albums became classics upon their Prestige release.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

I COULD WRITE A BOOK

BEYOND THE GROOVE YARD 180

George Klein, Groove Yard Studio, Ypsilanti MI, April 11, 2017 [GKBG-0180]

[01] George Klein Intro & Opening Comments

[02] Miles Davis: If I Were a Bell

[03] Miles Davis: You’re My Everything

[04] Miles Davis: I Could Write a Book

[05] George Klein Comments

[06] Miles Davis: Diane

[07] Miles Davis: Well You Needn’t

[08] Miles Davis: When I Fall in Love

[09] George Klein Comments

[10] Miles Davis: It Could Happen to You

[11] Miles Davis: Woody’n You

[12] Miles Davis: Something I Dreamed Last Night

[13] George Klein Closinng Comments & Outro

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by George Klein for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by George Klein in Ypsilanti MI

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 George Klein. Used with permission.